Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: OMG! Bollywood theme is what the contestants are going to follow in the upcoming episode

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show will be dedicated to the contestants who will be acting and dancing like Bollywood characters and giving tribute to actors.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 17:01
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: OMG! Bollywood theme is what the contestants are going to follow in the upcoming episode

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisu, and Shilpa Shinde, among others.

The show went on – air on 3rd September and has received a positive response from the audience.

The show is judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit while Maniesh Paul is the host of the show.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Shocking! Faisu to get eliminated from the dance reality show so he can participate in Bigg Boss Season 16?

The upcoming episode will be a  Bollywood character special show, where all the contestants have to perform as a particular character from Bollywood.

As one can see, Rubina is dressed as Priyanka Chopra from the movie Ram Leela and Faisu is essaying the character of Singham ( Ajay Devgan).

Well, it will be interesting to see the constants perform on these Bollywood songs.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Shocking! Faisu to get eliminated from the dance reality show so he can participate in Bigg Boss Season 16?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 Voot Colors Reality show Ali Asgar Dadi The Kapil Sharma Show are Paras Kalnawat Rubina Dilaik Dheeraj Dhoopar Nia Sharma Niti Taylor Amruta Khanvilkar Faisu Shilpa Shinde TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 17:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Upcoming Revenge! Agastya to not let Banni live in peace, Yuvan becomes a contestant
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery is coming up with interesting storylines.Also read - ...
Finally! Bombay HC grants bail to Bigg Boss fame Armaan Kohli in connection with Drugs Case
MUMBAI : The Bombay High Court granted bail to actor and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Armaan Kohli on a personal bond...
EXCLUSIVE! Bollywood superstar Govinda to grace the Grand Finale of Zee TV’s DID Super Moms Season 3 this week
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. We have seen how Zee TV...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: OMG! Bollywood theme is what the contestants are going to follow in the upcoming episode
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Big Impact! Agastya confronted by Banni, Protests start against Agastya
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery is coming up with interesting storylines. Also read - ...
Lionsgate Play Announces Return of Feels Like Home with Season 2 - A Journey Of Four Boys From Boyhood To Manhood
MUMBAI: From partying to prioritizing what matters to them the most, our boys have grown up! After a successful Season...
RECENT STORIES
Good News! Netflix acquires the streaming rights of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer untitled film at THIS whopping amoun
Good News! Netflix acquires the streaming rights of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer untitled film at THIS whopping amount