Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : OMG! Faisal Shaikh reveals the reason why he signed the show

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Niki Tamboli, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Yuvraj Singh, Shilpa Shinde, Faisal Shaikh etc.

During the first episode, Faisal would reveal to the audience and his fans that he had to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as when he was doing 15 seconds video he couldn’t show is full talent and potential so he wanted to come on this show and showcase his talent and show the world that he is more than a Tok – Tok star.

Well, there is no doubt that Faisu is very talented and that we have seen in his current reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and soon he would be showcasing his dancing moves on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10.

