Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: OMG! Faisal Shaikh reveals the reason why he signed the show

Faisal Shaikh is one of the most famous and successful influencers on social media and soon he would be seen in the new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and he reveals the reason why he agreed to do the show.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 18:09
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : OMG! Faisal Shaikh reveals the reason why he signed the show

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

(Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya becomes the confirmed contestant of the show)

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Niki Tamboli, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Yuvraj Singh, Shilpa Shinde, Faisal Shaikh etc.

During the first episode, Faisal would reveal to the audience and his fans that he had to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as when he was doing 15 seconds video he couldn’t show is full talent and potential so he wanted to come on this show and showcase his talent and show the world that he is more than a Tok – Tok star.

Well, there is no doubt that Faisu is very talented and that we have seen in his current reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and soon he would be showcasing his dancing moves on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: WOW! Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit begin shoot for the show )

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Voot Colors Raghav Juyal Dance Plus Abhay Season 2 Dharmesh Dance India Dance Remo Reality show TellyChakkar Divyanka Tripathi Moshin Khan Erica Fernandes Sharaddha Arya Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ashi Singh Surbhi Jyoti Krishna Kaul Eisha Singh dace reality show Manish Paul Shivangi Joshi Krystle D'Souza Radhika Muthukumar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 18:09

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ranveer Singh gets massively trolled after winning the best actor award for “83” Netizens say “ Filmfare was unfair as Sidharth Malhotra deserved it for “Shershaah”
MUMBAI: It seems to be not a good time for Bollywood whether it's for the movies or awards. The entire film industry is...
EXCLUSIVE! Radha Krishn fame Ishita Ganguly to enter Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.  A lot of twists and turns...
Interesting! Check out THESE lesser-known facts of you favourite TV celeb Aamir Ali
MUMBAI: Television actor and model Aamir Ali is perhaps one of the most recognizable faces in the Indian television...
Anupamaa: Intriguing! Rakhi Dave has a secret, Anupama puzzled
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Heartbreaking! Ankita Lokhande gets emotional to see a performance dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput in DID Super Moms
MUMBAI: Pavitra Rishta cast Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni are all set to grace DID Super Moms this weekend. One of...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Lock Upp contestant Poonam Pandey is the fourth confirmed contestant of the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Recent Stories
ranveer
Ranveer Singh gets massively trolled after winning the best actor award for “83” Netizens say “ Filmfare was unfair as Sidharth Malhotra deserved it for “Shershaah”
Latest Video