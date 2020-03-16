Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Wow! Check out the confirmed contestants of the show

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

In the previous season, Nepal's Teriya Magar won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 in 2017 She entered as a wild card contestant and went on to win the show, beating choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan and actor Shantanu Maheshwari. The show's judges were Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ganesh Hegde.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, Ayesha Singh, Divya Agarwal, etc. have been approached to be part of the show.

We had earlier reported that the show will be beginning on the 26th of September 2022 and Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fathei will be the judges of the show.

Whereas Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be the host of the show.

Here we bring you some of the confirmed contestants of the show :

1 Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj is known for his character of Karan from the serial Kundali Bhagya and now he would be showing his dancing skills on this reality show.

2. Nia Sharma

Nia is a known television star and she is best known for her roles in Jamai Raja and Naagin 4 and now she is all set to wear her dancing show for the upcoming season.

3. Niti Taylor

Niti is a popular actress on television and she is best known for her role in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and now she will be dancing her way into the hearts of the audience on this reality show.

4. Paras Kalnawat

Paras who is known for his role as Samar in Anupama will be now seen in this reality show and he is all set to show the audience his dancing skills.

5. Gashmeer Mahajani

Gashmeer Mahajani best known as Aditya of Imlie will be now seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where he will be showcasing his dancing skills.

6. Nikki Tamboli

Nikki rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 14 and then participated in Kharon Ke Khiladi where she is known to abort the maximum stunt on the show and now she would be seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where she has worn her dancing shoes.

7. Chef Zorawar Kalra

Chef Zorawar Kalra was seen in the show Master Chef and now he will be showcasing his dancing skills on this reality show.

Well, these celebrities currently are the confirmed contestants of the show.

