Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Wow! Faisal Shaikh pens down the beginning of his journey on the show and shares a picture with his choreographer on social media, Check it out

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos. He has collaborated with many television actors to create videos.

The young lad is quite famous online and has a million followers. He is rumoured to be dating television star Jannat, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Currently, he is making it to the headlines for participating on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where he is performing all the daredevil stunts and facing all his fears.

Faisal has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the show as he aces all stunts and gives his best and he has never come in the elimination task.

The actor will be seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa alongside Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The actor took to his social media account and expressed his happiness for beginning his journey on the show.

Faisu shared a picture along with his choreographer and captioned it as, “I'm here to happily announce that I'm starting a new journey. And this time you all are going to see a very surprising glimpse of me, only on JHALAK DIKHHLA JA. This is something very new and very challenging to me. But taking challenges and winning them, is what you all have taught me. I'm going to give my 100% to winning this show! All I need is your love and support!”

Well, there is no doubt that Faisu is a great dancer and the fans are going to see another side of him on the show.

