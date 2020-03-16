Sad! Netizens express their emotions on the loss of hair of Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu in Khatron Ke Khiladi

We came across a throwback video of Mr Faisu. In the video, one can see how his hair was chopped off on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

MUMBAI : Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu is one of the biggest social media influencers in the country. He has gained a massive fan following in a very short time. He is now known among the mainstream audience with his performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

His confidence and the way he performed as a proxy for Rajiv Adatia has stolen many people’s heart.

Additionally, he is always there in the limelight for his deep friendship with Jannat Zubair Rahmani.

After this show, he is all set to stun everyone with his dancing skills in Jhalak Dikkhlaja Season 10. Like every year, his name was scrutinized for being a contestant in Bigg Boss but due to unfortunate reasons, he could not make it.

And recently he teamed up with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan for his film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Amidst this, we came across a throwback video of Mr Faisu. In the video, one can see how his hair was chopped off on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

