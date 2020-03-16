Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Wow! The contestants finally shoot for the first episode of the show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to go on air on the third of September. The show is coming back after five years and the audiences are excited to see the new season.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 18:07
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Wow! The contestant finally shoots for the first episode of the show

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Niki Tamboli, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Yuvraj Singh, Shilpa Shinde, etc.

The show is all set to go on air from the third of September and today finally the shoot of the show began.

Also Read -Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya becomes the confirmed contestant of the show

The judges and the contestants posed for the paps and were excited to go on floors and show the judges and the fans their new avatar.

But fans are excited to see Rubina and Faisu once again on the show post their reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The contestants were seen in the dance costumes in which they are going to perform.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are excited to see the new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. They are especially excited to see their favourite contestant perform.

The show will be hosted by Manish Paul, and Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and Madhuri Dixit will be the judges.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: WOW! Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit begin shoot for the show

 

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Voot Colors Raghav Juyal Dance Plus Abhay Season 2 Dharmesh Dance India Dance Remo Reality show TellyChakkar Divyanka Tripathi Moshin Khan Erica Fernandes Sharaddha Arya Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ashi Singh Surbhi Jyoti Krishna Kaul Eisha Singh dace reality show Manish Paul Shivangi Joshi Krystle D'Souza Radhika Muthukumar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 18:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan: What! Mohan strikes a major deal with Lord Krishna for his Radha
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV’s fiction Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan has a lot of drama in store for the...
Imlie: Wow! Fahmaan Khan and the cast of Imlie are seen practicing how to blow a conch; Imlie’s reaction is priceless
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Kundali Bhagya: Plans and Plots! Prithvi blackmails Arjun
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
STUNNING! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Disha Parmar knows how to flaunt her sexy back in this backless outfit and we are in love with her style
MUMBAI: Popular TV diva Disha Parmar is presently seen playing the lead role in Sony TV's hit drama series Bade Achhe...
Smoking Hot! Kumkum Bhagya’s Reyhna Malhotra ups the hotness quotient in these sexy pictures
MUMBAI :Reyhna Malhotra is a well-known face in the industry and she has amazed everyone with her phenomenal acting...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Popular TV shows witnessing separation tracks of the leads simultaneously in daily soaps is leading to boredom
MUMBAI: There are several television shows successfully running on small screens for a long time now.  Yeh Rishta Kya...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Ranbir Kapoor tastes the traditional south Indian meal in Chennai with SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna
Amazing! Ranbir Kapoor tastes the traditional south Indian meal in Chennai with SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna
Latest Video