Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Wow! The contestants finally shoot for the first episode of the show

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Niki Tamboli, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Yuvraj Singh, Shilpa Shinde, etc.

The show is all set to go on air from the third of September and today finally the shoot of the show began.

The judges and the contestants posed for the paps and were excited to go on floors and show the judges and the fans their new avatar.

But fans are excited to see Rubina and Faisu once again on the show post their reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The contestants were seen in the dance costumes in which they are going to perform.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are excited to see the new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. They are especially excited to see their favourite contestant perform.

The show will be hosted by Manish Paul, and Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and Madhuri Dixit will be the judges.

