Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Congratulations! Adrija Sinha emerges as the winner of the battle rounds; calls Shiv Thakare her biggest cheerleader

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

In yesterday’s episode, the show had a battle round between the contestants and each one of them gave their best so that they could win the title and also be the finalist of the show.

Adrija Sinha was announced as the winner of the battle round and no doubt that she is a fabulous dancer and since day one she has been giving amazing performances and impressing the audiences and the judges of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Adrija is a strong contestant of the show and she has all the potential to win the show.

The finale of the show will be held this coming weekend and finally the show will get the show.

Currently as per votes Shoaib and Manisha are very ahead of votes but until the last moment nothing can be said.

