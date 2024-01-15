Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Babil Khan and Jasleen Royal to grace the show to promote their upcoming project

In the upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 Babil Khan and Jasleen Royal will be gracing the show and they will be interacting with the contestants and the judges of the show.
Babil

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

As per sources, Babil Khan and Jasleen Royal will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming project.

They would be interacting with the contestants and the judges of the show.

A few contestants would be also performing on Babil’s dad late actor Irfan Khan’s songs and would be giving a tribute to him and Babil would share some stories about him.

Well, there is no doubt that the contestants are going all out and giving their best in the show and it's becoming tough for the judges and the audience to judge.

In the recent episode we did see how Awez Darbar had to quit the show as he had injured himself.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Babil Khan and Jasleen Royal to grace the show to promote their upcoming project
