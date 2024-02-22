Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar to grace the show to promote Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

The upcoming episode is the semi - finale round and the contestants are going all out to give their best performance so that they could be the finalist of the show.

As per sources, Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie "Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay"

They would be interacting with the contestants, host and the judges of the show.

The contestants would be performing on Guru's songs and would be giving a tribute to him.

Well, towards the end of the show finally the top five - four finalists will be announced and one elimination would take place.

