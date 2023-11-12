Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Nineties actress Shilpa Shetty to grace the show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is the number one dance reality show and now TellyChakkar has exclusively got to know that the theme for this week would be “Teen Ka Tadka” As per sources, Shilp Shetty will be gracing the show.
Shilpa Shetty

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV postSeason 4.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

As per sources, Shilpa Shetty will be gracing the show where she would be the special guest judge on the show where she would be interacting with the contestants and the judges.

The contestants would be giving her tribute to the actress and would be dancing on her songs.

Well, in the upcoming episode the theme would be “Teen Ka Tadka” where a guest choreographer will be joining the contestants in their journey.

For more news and updates on television and movies stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

