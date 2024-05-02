Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most loved reality shows on television and this year the contestants are really good and it's getting difficult for the judges and the audience to judge the show. As per source, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be coming on the show.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

As per sources, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”

It would be a nostalgic feeling for Shahid Kapoor to have been the judge of Season 8 and this was the very show with which he had debuted on television.

The actors would have some fun sessions with the host and the contestants of the show.

The contestants would be performing on their songs and would be making the actors feel special.

The episode is going to be high on entertainment.

This season all the contestants are really strong and are performing exceptionally well. It's becoming difficult for the judges and audience to judge.

