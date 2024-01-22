Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! The show to be telecasted only on Sunday and not on Saturday for this reason

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and this season all the contestants are really strong and they are giving their best and it's becoming difficult for the judges and the audiences to judge.
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

The show is slated to be telecasted on both Saturday and Sunday but this coming week it will be only telecasted only on Sunday owing to the telecast of “Umang”

Last episode we did see how all the contestants gave a sizzling performance and how from the industry some friends came and showed their support for their favourite contestants.

Shoaib’s sister also came on the show and revealed about their bond and the closeness they have with each other.

Well, as the week is passing by all the contestants are giving rocking performances and it's becoming difficult for the judges and the audience to judge.

Just a few weeks back wild card entries entered the show and they are giving tough competition to all the present ones.

Unfortunately Awez Darbar had to quit the show owing to his injury as the doctors advised him three months complete bed rest.

Who among the contestants is strong and who do you think will reach the finale of the show?

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

