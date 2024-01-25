Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Kya Baat Hai! Jugal Bandi theme this week on the show Manisha Rani and Adrija Sinha perform togetherness impresses the judges and gets standing aviation

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

This week the show is coming up with “Jugal Bhandi” theme where the contestants would have to perform with each other.

In the upcoming episode the contestants will be performing together and that would be something different to watch.

Manisha Rani and Adrija Sinha will be performing together and it would be a treat to watch them together.

They would be essaying the dance form of Bharatanatyam and their performance will be mesmerizing for the audience to watch and they also impressed the judges and got a standing aviation.

Well, there is no doubt that both of them are good dancers and it would be very difficult for the judges to judge them.

Manisha has just entered the show a few weeks back as a wild card contestant and she is doing exceptionally well and in no time she has made a place in the hearts of the audience and the judges.

On the other hand Adrija every week is stunning the judges with her performance and she keeps gaining a full thirty score.

