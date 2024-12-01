Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Manisha Rani and Raveen Tandon shake a leg together as the nineties, actress fulfills Manisha's wish

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Manisha Rani has entered the show has a wild card contestant and she has been impressing the contestants and judges with her performances.

This week Raveena Tandon will be the guest on the show and the contestants would be performing on her songs and giving her a tribute.

In the new promo of the show one can see Manisha tells Raveen that the style of goggles was brought by her and she would like to perform with her on the stage.

In return Raveena surprises Manisha by getting her goggles and the two would be dancing on the stage together.

Well, there is no doubt that Manisha is the entertainment factor on whichever show she is.

