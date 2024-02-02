Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim gives one of the scariest performance in the upcoming episode leaves Malaika Arora petrified; his better half Dipika Kakkar reveals the hard work behind the act

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most successful and loved dance reality shows on television and Shoaib is one of the confirmed contestants of the show. Now in the upcoming episode he would give a scary performance that would leave judge Makaika petrified.
Shoaib

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the contestants on the show and he is seen as a strong contestant who has the potential to make it as a finalist of the show.

Every week he gives an awesome performance and gets good scores from the judges. At times the judges are a little disappointed with his performance but then he bounces back the next week with a bang.

In the upcoming episode Shoaib will leave the judges stumped with her performance as he would be giving a horror kind of performance where he would scare everyone on the sets of the show.

In the promo one can see how Malaika is afraid and she is almost closing her eyes as the act unfolds.

Juhi who is the guest judge on the show would tell that she is quite impressed with the performance.

Shoaib’s better half, Dipika Kakkar took to social media and described the hard work put behind the performance.

She said “ What an act! Hatts off to you Shoaib! And Hats off to Anu for thinking of a concept like this. Double prosthetics and with that harness and fire and you did it so effortlessly! Proud of you Shoaib”

Well, it seems like the next performance by Shoaib is going to be on a large scale and will be impressing the judges and the audiences.

What do you think about Shoaib as a performer?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 02/02/2024 - 20:11

