Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim’s performance along with wife Dipika Kakkar leaves the judges in tears

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

As we know every week the judges and the host of the show bring lunch on the sets of the show and then they share it on social media where everyone has lunch together.

As we had reported that this week is going to be the “Family Week” where the family members would come and perform with the contestants of the show.

In the upcoming episode, Shoaib will perform an act about how his son “Ruhaan” was born and how his life has become beautiful.

His wife Dipika will also be joining him in the performance and at the end his son “Ruhaan” will be coming on stage.

The three judges will be left emotional after the act as they too are parents and they would be having special gifts for the little one.

Well, there is no doubt that until now Shoaib has been performing well and is getting good marks from the judges and highest votes from the audience and he is a strong contender for winning the show.

What do you think of Shoaib as a contestant of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

The show is just one week away from the finale of the show. All the contestants are really strong and give their best to make it to the finalist of the show.

