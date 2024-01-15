Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : OH NO! Shoaib Ibrahim gets injured on the sets of the show

MUMBAI : Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known personality in the television industry. He rose to fame with his performance in Sasural Simar Ka.

The actor was then seen in serials like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and currently, he is seen in Star Bharat’s show “Ajooni”.

The actor also participated in the reality show “Nach Baliye” Season 8 along with his wife Dipika Kakar.

The actor is quite active on social media where he updates his fans about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

He also has a “YouTube” channel where he has started vlogging about his life and gives insight into his personal life.

These days he is making headlines from his participation in the dance reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11” where he is showcasing his dancing skills and impresses the judges and the audience.

Now his better half Dipika Kakkar did post on Social media about Shoaib being injured.

ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! This week "Teen Ka Tadka" theme on the show; guest choreographers Sanam Johar, Paul Marhal, Shweta Warrier to join the contestants to perform this week

In the video one can see Shoaib revealing that it’s been ten weeks and he tried not to get injured but then something or the other happens as the body is also giving up.

He mentions his toe bone is painful and hence he has taken the precautions as today is the performance and he needs to give his best in the show.

Dipika is heard saying that these happen but unless the performance goes good there is no worry.

Well, there is no doubt that Shoaib is seen as one of the strong contestants of the show and he has the potential to reach the finale of the show.

