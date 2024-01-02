Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: OH NO! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals the toughest part of his upcoming dance performance

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most successful and loved dance reality shows on television and Shoaib is one of the confirmed contestants of the show. Now while interacting with the media he will reveal the toughest part of his upcoming dance performance.
Shoaib

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the contestants on the show and he is seen as a strong contestant who has the potential to make it as a finalist of the show.

Every week he gives an awesome performance and gets good scores from the judges. At times the judges are a little disappointed with his performance but then he bounces back the next week with a bang.

Now while interacting with the media Shoaib gave a hint on the most difficult part of his upcoming act where he said he will be having prosthetics on for his next act which took him almost two and a half hours to get ready and two hours to remove the whole makeup.

Well, it seems like the next performance by Shoaib is going to be on a large scale and will be impressing the judges and the audiences.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/01/2024 - 19:17

