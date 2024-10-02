Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : OMG! Shahid Kapoor to return as the judge on the show; read to know more

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Manisha Rani is one of the contestants on the show and she entered the show as a wild card contestant.

Since then, she has impressed the judges with her performance and she gets good remarks from the judges.

This week, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”

In the new promo of the show Dhanshree’s performance would impress Kriti and Shahid, where the actor tells her that her performance really touched the heart and that these days when someone goes on dates they are only on their mobile and we all know that it is wrong but do the same thing.

To which Farah Khan tells him to come back as the judge on the show the actor smiles and doesn’t say much about it.

Well, there is no doubt that Shahid was a strict judge though during Season 8 and the fans loved him on the show.

