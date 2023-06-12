Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : OMG! Shiv Thakare gives an amazing performance Malaika Arora stands and cheers for him

Shiv is a complete non – dancer and every week he gives sizzling and amazing performances and impresses the judges.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 18:52
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11

MUMBAI : Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

Later, he entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house as a contestant, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is quite loved and celebrated by all.

ALSO READ : Shocking! Bigg Boss 17: Shiv Thakare expresses his unhappiness over Bigg Boss’s behavior towards Anurag Dobhal; Says ‘Thoda zyada ho…’

He was among the top two finalists and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

He didn’t win the trophy but definitely won many hearts. Today, his fan following has jumped to another level.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, he has been offered a lot of projects and he is selecting them very wisely.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his stint in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where has aced all the stunts and faced all his fears.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his performance on the dance reality show “Jhalak Dilkla Jaa”

Shiv Thakare once again would impress the judges and would get good scores where Malaika would stand up and would be cheering for him and the guest judge Meenakshi would tell him that it doesn’t look like he is not a dancer.

Farah and Arshad also say that his performance was fantastic and they just loved the performance.

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv is trying everyday really hard to impress the judges and he always gives a stunning performance.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare reveals which stunt made him break down and how he injured himself

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan Gautam Vig Tina Dutta Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant Gori Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Shiv Thakare Archana Gautam Abdu Sajid Khan MC Stan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 18:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Abhishek Malhan reveals how Bigg Boss Season 17 can do even better when it comes to ratings
MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan has risen to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where he emerged as the first runner...
Interesting! Mohit Raina on playing the character of Avinash Kamath in The Freelancer, “I don’t think I have carried a baggage but I enjoyed the journey…”
MUMBAI: ‘The Freelancer’ starring Mohit Raina, Kashmira Pardeshi and Anupam Kher is about an extraction mission where a...
Exclusive! “I have been always lucky that different filmmakers has given me different types of characters” Abhishek Banerjee on the concept of typecast
MUMBAI : Casting director and actor Abhishek Banerjee is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have especially on...
Really! Suhana Khan already made her debut in acting before Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'?
MUMBAI : The Archies, starring Zoya Akhtar, is scheduled for release tomorrow, and we know that fans are excited to see...
Must Read! Sunny Deol roaming alone drunk on Mumbai streets? Here’s the truth
MUMBAI : Sunny Deol who was last seen in the blockbuster Gadar 2 has been currently making headlines for another reason...
Must Read! The Archies’ Agastya Nanda reveals why he isn’t on social media
MUMBAI: Agastya Nanda, who is Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson is all set to make his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The...
Recent Stories
Suhana Khan
Really! Suhana Khan already made her debut in acting before Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Abhishek
OMG! Abhishek Malhan reveals how Bigg Boss Season 17 can do even better when it comes to ratings
Priyanshi Yadav
Exclusive! Priyanshi Yadav is doing a fabulous job as Natasha: Ankita Bahuguna
Rajesh
Rajesh's accidental discovery of an LIC slip leads to justice for the deprived widow on Sony SAB’s 'Wagle Ki Duniya'
Just Mohabbat
Must Read: Checkout the THEN and NOW pictures of the cast of the 90’s superhit show Just Mohabbat!
1
Exclusive! I like how straightforward and blunt my character is in Mann Ati Sundar: Manan Joshi
ASIM
Shocking! Bigg Boss Season 13 couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana part ways due to cultural differences