Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : OMG! Shiv Thakare gives an amazing performance Malaika Arora stands and cheers for him

MUMBAI : Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

Later, he entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house as a contestant, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is quite loved and celebrated by all.

He was among the top two finalists and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

He didn’t win the trophy but definitely won many hearts. Today, his fan following has jumped to another level.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, he has been offered a lot of projects and he is selecting them very wisely.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his stint in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where has aced all the stunts and faced all his fears.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his performance on the dance reality show “Jhalak Dilkla Jaa”

Shiv Thakare once again would impress the judges and would get good scores where Malaika would stand up and would be cheering for him and the guest judge Meenakshi would tell him that it doesn’t look like he is not a dancer.

Farah and Arshad also say that his performance was fantastic and they just loved the performance.

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv is trying everyday really hard to impress the judges and he always gives a stunning performance.

