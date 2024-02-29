Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Shocking! Shiv Thakare to not be part of the finale

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

Later, he entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house as a contestant, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is quite loved and celebrated by all.

He didn’t win the trophy but definitely won many hearts. Today, his fan following has jumped to another level.

He was among the top two finalists and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

Post that he was seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he faced his fears and aced all the stunts and he was among the top five finalists of the show.

These days he was making headlines for his participation in the dance reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” where every week with his dance performance he used to impresses the judges and the audience’s of the show.

But unfortunately just a week before the finale of the show he was eliminated owing to fewer votes.

Now there is news doing the rounds that Shiv won't be part of the finale of the show that would take place this coming weekend, the reason why he wouldn't be part of the show is still unknown.

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv will be missed during the finale of the show.

There is a tough fight between Shoaib and Manisha for the trophy and one of them would lift the trophy.

