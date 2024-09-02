Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Check out the special words that Shahid Kapoor told Manisha Rani

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most successful and loved dance reality shows on television and Manisha entered the show as a wild card entry and since day one she has been impressing the judges and the audience. In the upcoming episode she will have a special dance with Shahid Kapoor.
Shahid

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Manisha Rani is one of the contestants on the show and she entered the show as a wild card contestant.

Since then, she has impressed the judges with her performance and she gets good remarks from the judges.

This week, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”

Now we came across a new promo of the show where Shahid and Manisha dance together and have some fun.

Shahid after the dance would tell that in his life he has never met a girl like Manisha who can dance, be funny and also say dialogues at the same time and that’s when Manisha says also making you weak in your knees.

Well, there is no doubt that Manisha is an entertainer and she entertains everyone and she is a “Chota Packet Bada Dhamaka” performer.

She is seen as a potential winner for the show and she could also be the first wild card contestant to win this show.

What do you think of Manisha as a performer?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

