Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Sreerama Chandra apologizes to his parents for this reason, shares an important message

Sreerama Chandra is one of the strong contestants of the show and every week, he impresses the judges and the contestants with his performance. Now this week would be the family week and his parents would come for his act. Here, he would apologize to them and share an important message.
Sreerama

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

As we know every week the judges and the host of the show bring lunch on the sets of the show and then they share it on social media where everyone has lunch together.

As we had reported that this week is going to be the “Family Week” where the family members would come and perform with the contestants of the show.

In the upcoming episode, Sreerama will be performing along with his parents where he would at the end give a very important message that will leave everyone teary eyed.

He would say that he regrets not spending much time with his parents as he resides in Mumbai and they are in another state.

The singer talks about how parents sacrifice so much for their children so that their dreams get full-filled and at the end, we hardly spend time with them. He apologizes to them for not being there as much as they would want him to be.

Well, at the end the contestants and the judges are left teary eyed as the message was so powerful that it made everyone very emotional.

