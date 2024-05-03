Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Shiv Thakare reveals his feelings about Manisha Rani winning the show and shares his thoughts about the judges of the show

Shiv Thakare is one of the most loved celebrities of television and she has a massive fan following, now while interacting with the media he revealed his feelings of Manisha winning the show and spoke about the judges of the show.
Shiv

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

Later, he entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house as a contestant, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is quite loved and celebrated by all.

He didn’t win the trophy but definitely won many hearts. Today, his fan following has jumped to another level.

He was among the top two finalists and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

Post that he was seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he faced his fears and aced all the stunts and he was among the top five finalists of the show.

These days he is making headlines for his participation in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where he was eliminated just a week before the finale of the show.

Now while interacting with the media he shared his feelings of Manisha winning the show and spoke about the judges of the show.

What do you have to say about Manisha winning the show?

I am happy for Manisha as she deserved to win.

How has the journey been so far?

I have learnt a lot and then have got eliminated from the show. The journey has been long and hence the almighty has shown me the way and hence I did Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 and through this show I learnt a lot. In these reality shows the money offered was high and imagine I had to not spend any money even then I learnt so many dance forms.

What do you have to say about the judges of the show?

All the judges were very good and I danced from my heart and that's what connected to the audience. My journey became so special. I have also come from a place of being a  common man who worked hard to reach where he is today and have faced a lot of difficulties.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

