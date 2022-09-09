Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 - Hilarious! Rubina Dilaik and Shilpa Shinde have a golgappa competition on stage

Rubina Dilaik and Shilpa Shinde have a golgappa competition while following hilarious rules of the game. Madhuri Dixit laughs uncontrollably. 

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is one of the most popular reality shows which airs on Colors TV. Every season has made a success and this season has made a comeback after 5 years. The format of the show goes like - celebrities come with their choreographer partners and gives their best dance performances. The show has filmmaker Karan Johar and actresses and dancers Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi as the Jury members. The show promises doses of entertainment for the audiences as well, apart from the performances.

The recent promo of the show is hilarious, where we see Rubina Dilaik and Shilpa Shinde having a golgappa competition. They were supposed to eat golgappas while dancing, according to the rules. The scene gets extremely hilarious when they start dancing while eating the golgappas. Madhuri Dixit laughs uncontrollably.

The rest of the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 contestants are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Dutee Chand, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, Faisal Shaikh. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will go on air on 3rd September at Colors TV.

