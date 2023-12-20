Jhalak draws a perfect 30 for Sreeram

MUMBAI: This coming weekend's episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will have everyone staring in disbelief as each participant will rock the dance floor with utmost perfection and conviction.

However the show stealer turned out to be none other than Bollywood Singer, Actor and Reality Show Star Sreeram and his partner Choreographer Sonali Kar who simply rocked the show with their stellar performance on the hit song from movie Dilwale 'Janam janam janam sath chalna yunhi'.

The entire dance sequence came across as very synchronized and amazing with both the dancers stepping in utmost perfection. Everyone was simply dumb founded and the dancing duo got a standing ovation from the judges Malaika Arora Khan, Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi. The dancing couple scored the highest with 30 out of 30, taking the show to very high levels of performances.

Lastly, all we can say is that Sreeram has a long way ahead in the show and for now, why don't we tune into Sony Entertainment Television on this weekend and watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa at 9:30pm!