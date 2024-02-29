Jhanak: THIS actress calls Krushal Ahuja 'Badde ziddi ho', check it out

Krushal Ahuja

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh, and Chandani Sharma as Arshi. This enthralling series promises to captivate audiences with its intense storyline. The viewers are drawn into the gripping narrative, ensuring an exhilarating and unforgettable viewing experience. The compelling twist in the storyline promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, captivated by the unfolding drama and eager to see how these pivotal moments will shape the characters' fates.

Now, actress Reena who is part of the show has shared a sweet picture with the lead actor Krushal Ahuja and captioned it, “Hamara Sher @krushalahuja9 Bravo Man Bade Jiddi Ho”

Check out her post here;

Krushal is a well known face in the world of Television. He has been part of shows like Rishton Ka Manjha, Ki Kore Bolbo Tomay, Love Se Zyada Love, among others.

Isn’t it a sweet gesture from the side of Reena? What do you think of this post? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Anirudh Arshi Jhanak Leena Gangopadhyay Krushal Ahuja Hiba Nawab Ekta Sharma Tejesh Kumar Rishi Kaushik Arshi Mukherjee Chandni Sharma TellyChakkar
