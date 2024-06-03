Jhanak: ‘It is a challenge to take over the work of what an actor has done and give it a fresh start’, says Poorva Gokhale on replacing Dolly Sohi - EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI: Jhanak is a wonderful show and the audience is glued to the television screens. Starring Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja and Chandani Sharma, the drama is edgy and every episode has a new twist in the offering.

Poorva Gokhale plays an important role in the show as Shrishti Mukherjee.

In an exclusive conversation with Poorva, she spilled beans on her bagging the show and replacing Dolly Sohi, who initially played the character.

Poorva shared, “It is difficult to take over someone else’s work. Dolly Sohi played the character in a particular way and I am trying to understand the character. The show is comparatively new so I hope to win over the audience’s hearts. It is a challenge to erase the work of what an actor has done and give it a fresh start.

Sometimes it takes extra efforts to convince other’s that my character is going to be in a particular fashion and this is how Srishti will be henceforth as Shrishti now has a different voice and a different face. It cannot be a copy of the same personality which was seen earlier. Another thing is that there was an equation of action and reaction which might have been set so I am sure it is a little difficult for them also as they have to establish the same connection again with a new face.”

Well said Poorva!

