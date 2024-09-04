Jigaysa Singh reveals her unique approach to choosing scripts; Says ‘My decisions will depend…’

Rather than taking chances and establishing a relationship with the audience through their parts, artists these days tend to place more value on screen time or roles that belong to a particular genre that the audience has loved for decades.
Jigaysa Singh

MUMBAI: The parts that an actor selects define their career path. However, rather than taking chances and establishing a relationship with the audience through their parts, artists these days tend to place more value on screen time or roles that belong to a particular genre that the audience has loved for decades.

Actor Jigaysa Singh is well-known for her diverse approach to role selection.

(Also read: What! Thapki Pyar Ki actress Jigyasa Singh puts an to the rumours of her death, 'Guys I'm alive!' )

Regarding the roles she would like to play in the future, she responded, “I'm choosy about the characters and roles I take on.” She added, “My decisions will depend on the stories I'm presented with.”

She also discussed why she chose to authorize a particular place, “I'll know the right answer once I'm told a story and it resonates with me.” Hence, it's clear that more than screentime and fame, she wants to be the one who chooses connection. Connection with the role and the audience. Picking a role wisely is like selecting quality over quantity.

The actress gained recognition for her role in the Colors television show Thapki and has since gone on to feature in several other well-known productions, such as Nazar, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Thapki 2, and more.

Although everyone enjoyed Jigyasa's performance, the show ended in 2017. Subsequently, Jigyasa made a comeback in the second season of the show, but she quit because of health problems. Prachi Bansal took her place after that.

She won the crowd over with her energetic performances in these presentations. The audience is currently anticipating the actress's big-screen comeback.

(Also read: Exclusive! Hiba Nawab, Jigyasa Singh, and Manav Gohil also approached for Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s next for Sony SAB!)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Free Press Journal

About Author

