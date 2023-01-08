Exclusive! Hiba Nawab, Jigyasa Singh, and Manav Gohil also approached for Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s next for Sony SAB!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

SAB TV has been home to some of the most popular comedy shows and sitcoms and has been churning out serious dramas as well.

The renowned production house Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaan, and others will be rolling out a show for SAB TV and the show is in it’s [re-production stage.

As per sources, Actors Hiba Nawab, Jigyasa Singh, and Manav Gohil have all been approached for the new SAB TV show.

Hiba Nawab was last seen in Woh Toh Hai Albela, Manav was last seen in Main Hoon Aparajita and Jigyasa was last seen in Thapki Pyaar Ki 2.

Many other actors Mahesh Thakur and Kanika Mann have been approached to be a part of the shoe as well.

While nothing is confirmed yet because the show is still in the pre-production stage.

