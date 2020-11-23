Johnny Lever and Raju Srivastava react to the arrest of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. They leave no stone unturned to entertain the audience. However, currently, they are garnering attention for the wrong reasons. The two got mired in controversy.

They sent shockwaves across as they were arrested by the NCB. The Narcotics Control Bureau charged Bharti and Haarsh for possession and consumption of drugs. Though they were sent to 14-day judicial custody, now according to the latest reports, the court has refused to give their custody to the anti-drug agency.

Renowned comedians Johnny Lever and Raju Srivastava have reacted to their arrests.

Johnny remembered the times when he was addicted to alcohol and how he decided to quit. He said that drugs are now becoming a trend like alcohol. “Alcohol used to be easily available and a lot of parties used to happen and even I have made the mistake of drinking but then when I realised alcohol is not good as it is affecting my talent and creativity and I quit,” he said.

Further, Johnny made an appeal to Bharti and Haarsh. He requested them to speak to their colleagues and accept their mistake once things turn fine. “Once you guys come out, speak to your colleagues both young and old not to indulge in drugs. Look at Sanjay Dutt, he confessed to the world. What bigger example do you want? Accept your mistake and pledge to quit drugs. Nobody is going to come to give you a bouquet of flowers for this case,” he said.

On the other hand, comedian Raju Srivastava was utterly shocked by Bharti consuming drugs. He said, “I am really shocked and hurt and because of her the entire fraternity gets defamed.” Raju expressed his concern for Bharti and asked the agency to get hold of bigger people in this drug nexus. He said, “But in the end, I would like to say that instead of catching these small fishes in this pool of drugs..why doesn't the agency go after the supply chain and cut it?”

