Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: OMG! Yesha reveals what Mannan did to her on the last day of the shoot

MUMBAI:We were the first one to break the news to the fans that the show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey will be going off air. We did see the death scene of Anubhav which left the fans very emotional.

The popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, which airs on Star Plus, is winning the hearts of the masses. The upcoming episode of the show is gearing up for high-voltage drama and twists.

The show stars Manan Joshi and Yesha Rughani in lead roles. The show is produced under the banner of Magic Moments Motion Pictures and Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment.

The audience loves to see the chemistry between Gungun and Anubhav and they are considered one of the most loved couples on television.

The two have a massive fan following and are admired by the fans and audiences.

A few days back we had reported about how Anubhav’s character would be dying in the serial and would be saying goodbye to the show.

Now we came across a post of Yesha where she revealed what Mannan did on the last day of the shoot.

She shared a very adorable picture with the actor and captioned it saying “Bhaut Rulaya ( made me cry a lot).”

Well, seems like the last day of the shoot was an emotional one where everyone cried during the death scene of Abhinav.

There is no doubt that the couple will be missed. We were the first one to report about the show going off air.

The show is going off air on 6th August 2022 and the fans are left heartbroken.

