MUMBAI: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Major drama to unfold in the show, reveals Veena Sippy AKA Shalini Kapoor



Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the popular drama series of Star Plus which stars Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover in the lead roles. The show has witnessed many ups and downs in the Sippy and Rastogi family which have affected both Rohit and Sonakshi's life.



We had informed you how the show will witness major twists due to which lots of tension will be arising in the Sippy family. The shocking revelation of Pari and Rohan's affair being exposed to Naren being Pooja's illegitimate father, the viewers have seen it all.



While this whole drama will continue for a while and the audiences will get to see lots of things happening in the show. This is a testing time for both Rohit and Sonakshi and it will be interesting to see how they handle this.



Shalini Kapoor plays the role of Veena Sippy in the show. The actress has now shared a video on her Instagram handle where she is revealing how the show will be witnessing high octane drama and fans will be left shocked. While Shalini did not divulge any other details, her video has made us very curious.



Take a look at the video:

Going by the current plot, where everyone is tensed, Shalini made sure she lives some moments of happiness before she gets into her character.



Are you excited about Kahaan hum Kahaan Tum's upcoming episodes? Tell us in the comments.