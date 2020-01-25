Kaira gets romantic:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehelata Hai 24th January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Gayatri is pregnant everyone is happy but Gayu gets upset when dadi passes comment on Vansh she shares her concern with Naira Nira tells Gayu that Vansh will never know that is not Goenka and now he is part of Goenka family. Luv overhears Naira's conversation and tells Kush Luv and Kairav Vansh to discuss Baby. On other hand, Kartik and Naira share a romantic time when Kairav demands them that he also wants a baby sister Naira gets Emotional and Kartik calms her.

Luv thinks Trisha is acting smart so with help of Kairav they throw water balloons on her. On the dinner table, Kartik Naira discussing Luv Kush Birthday and recalls how they used to spend their birthdays.