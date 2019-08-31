News

Kairav to REUNITE Kartik and Naira in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta...

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will witness another high-voltage drama in the upcoming episode.

Vansh and Kairav are playing together when they suddenly start fighting. And in the middle of the fight, Vansh ends up using harsh words and tells Kairav that his mother Naira is not married to Kartik.

This upsets Kairav a lot, and he goes on to ask Naira if that is really the truth.

However, Naira dodges the question with the excuse of a neck pain.

Kairav then tells Kartik to help Naira get rid of the pain.

Will he manage to unite his parents?

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

