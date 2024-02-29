Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actress Sriti Jha shares stunning visuals of her birthday surprise; WATCH VIDEO

Sriti Jha has a massive fan base who have always loved everything she shares on her social media handles. The actress recently celebrated her 38th birthday and shared a sweet surprise she got from her team.
Sriti Jha

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most popular Indian television actresses. Fans still remember her as Pragya Mehra in the popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya. She is currently winning hearts for her role in the newly launched show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The show has resonated well with the audience and her chemistry with Arjit Taneja is simply adorable. 

Also Read- Sriti dons a kashta, grooves to Pinga for Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye!

Sriti Jha has a massive fan base who have always loved everything she shares on her social media handles. The actress recently celebrated her 38th birthday and shared a sweet surprise she got from her team. Her vanity van is seen decorated with gorgeous balloons. She is heart saying how much she appreciates the gesture and they have made her day with the sweet surprise. Check out the video here;

Also Read- Arjit Taneja visits hometown Delhi along with co-star & best friend Sriti Jha to promote their new Zee TV show - Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

What are your thoughts on the video? Tell us in the comments below.

Sriti has been part of many blockbuster Indian Tv shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Bhagya Lakshmi, balika Vadhu, among others. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

