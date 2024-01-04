Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s Sriti Jha opens up about the emotional impact of a heart-wrenching book; Says ‘Not a recommendation for sure!’

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is back to delight audiences with her new show, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye who is renowned for her performance in Kumkum Bhagya. The chemistry between Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha is one of the main reasons why the show has received so much appreciation. Kumkum Bhagya actress is an avid reader and loves to read novels.

(Also read: Sriti Jha aka Pragya of Kumkum Bhagya has rejected these top serials on television)

The actress posted several images of herself reading a novel on her Instagram account. In the caption, she wrote, “Fairness is for happy people, for people who have been lucky enough to have lived a life defined more by certainties than by ambiguities. Right and wrong, however, are for—well, not unhappy people, maybe, but scarred people; scared people.” Why would anyone think up such horrific and sad things - I was mad at the author throughout the reading of this book. However by the end (which is not even close to a happy ending) I can’t say I didnt love it. Read it at your own risk. Not a recommendation for sure!”

The Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actress revealed that she loved the book but wouldn't recommend it. She expressed dissatisfaction with the ending, finding it far from a happy ending. Throughout her reading, she was mad at the author.

Actors like Kishori Shahane Vij and Amol Parashar also reacted to her post. Amol commented, “It wrenched me.”

As soon as Sriti posted the pictures, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their thoughts. One user wrote, “Bawled my eyes out reading this. So much dukh, dard, peeda.” Another user commented, “I share the same opinion about the book. Great writing but not a recommended read.”

Sriti Jha's popularity and skill have made her a household figure in television. In Kumkum Bhagya, she rose to fame as Pragya, winning hearts with her onscreen chemistry with Shabir Ahluwalia. Beyond Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti has demonstrated her flexibility in several shows, including Jyoti, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Alongside Arjit Taneja, she also had a brief cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, which debuted on November 27, stars Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja as the primary leads. The show's captivating plot has drawn viewers in. Arjit portrays Virat, and Sriti plays Amruta. The show explores the varied viewpoints on Amruta and Virat's relationship while showcasing their unique personalities.

(Also read: Sriti Jha aka Pragya of Kumkum Bhagya has rejected these top serials on television)#

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Pinkvilla