Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4: Ooh La La! This is how Niti Taylor Bawa and Krissann Barretto prep for the shoot

Parth Samthaan played the role of Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and featured alongside Niti Taylor, who played Nandini Murthy, the love interest of the former. The first season of the show aired in the year 2014.

It's great news for fans as Parth and Niti have finally commenced the shooting for season 4.

Now, a video has gone viral on social media wherein we got to see a glimpse of how Niti Taylor Bawa aka Nandini and Krissann Barretto aka Alya prep to shoot for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’s fourth instalment.

The divas took to their social media handles and uploaded glimpses on the same. They were seen flaunting their stunning looks.

Have a look.

Krissan captioned her video as, “He said ‘Where we goin’ I said ‘The moon’," whereas Niti captioned the video as, “Simple way of doing this trend.”

On the other hand, Niti posted a series of pictures where she was seen posing with a fan. And captioned it as, “Hayyyee Garmi.”

Have a look!

Parth and Niti's sizzling chemistry became a huge rage amongst the youth, and they were fondly called ‘MaNan'. Their romantic moments had people talking about them across the country. Fans are happy to see the duo back on-screen together after a long wait. Moreover, they are very curious and excited to see what the new season will hold!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.