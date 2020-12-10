Kajal Aggarwal wishes her dad on his birthday with unseen pics from her wedding

MUMBAI: Kajal Aggarwal recently shared unseen pictures from her wedding to wish her father on his birthday. The actress married Gautam Kitchlu in October this year.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote: “When pictures speak a 1000 words. We love you papa. Happiest birthday!”

Kajal had her wedding in October amidst the pandemic. She shared a number of pictures. One of them was from the ceremony and its caption read: “And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched.”

Credits: Hindustan Times