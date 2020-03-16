Kajal Pisal speaks out against homophobia: Everyone has the right to live life as they wish

On International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, 'Sirf Tum' actress Kajal Pisal said everyone has the right to live a life they wish to and feel beautiful.
kajal

The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia exists to raise awareness of the realities of the LGBTQ+ community's lives and to help erase these phobias through understanding.

She says: "While there has been a growing movement among the LGBTQ+ community to be heard, to be legitimized, and to be accepted as the diverse and wonderful human beings they are, there is nothing new about their struggle. It is our responsibility to welcome and accept every human heart without discrimination. I feel that the struggle isn't just about being straight or gay or transgender as it's a human struggle. Everyone has the right to live the way they wish to and feel beautiful."

The actress is also known for featuring in shows like 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and 'Naagin 5', among others urges to help individuals to feel protective about their gender.

She adds: "As a member of the society it is all our duty to help individuals to feel nothing taboo about their gender and be proud about themselves. As the third gender are equally natural like male and female. I request if you have a member of your family who's a member of this community you must try to reach out to them and let them know that you're there to support them and that you can be a safe place for them."


SOURCE : IANS 
 

Sirf Tum Kajal Pisal Naagin 5 Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Tellychakkar.com.
