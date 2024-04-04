BARC Ratings: Mangal Lakshmi sees huge jump in TRP enters top ten shows, Pandya Store sees a rise in ratings enters top ten shows; Udne Ki Asha sees a dip in TRP, Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Jhanak,YRKKH and Pandya Store

Mangal Lakshmi enters top ten shows, Udne Ki Asha sees a drop in Ratings. As usal Anupamaa tops the list
Mangal

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

Mangal Lakshmi sees a huge jump in TRP enters top ten shows.

Pandya Store sees a rise in TRP enters top five shows.

Udne Ki Asha sees a dip in TRP ratings.

Anupamaa tops the list followed by  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Jhanak, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Pandya Store.

Check out the list below :

1. Anupamaa ( Star Plus) : 2.4

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin :  (Star Plus) : 2.1

3. Jhanak ( Star Plus) : 2.1

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ( Star Plus) : 1.9

5. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.5

6. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 1.5

7. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 1.4

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ( Sab TV) : 1.4

9. Mangal Lakshmi ( COLORS) : 1.4

10. Udne Ki Aasha ( Star Plus): 1.4

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

Comments

