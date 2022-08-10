Kamya Panjabi on playing Mantralekha in Raazz Mahal - Dakini Ka Rahasya: Want to challenge stereotypes and redefine dayans on screen

Kamya Panjabi on playing Mantralekha in Raazz Mahal - Dakini Ka Rahasya: Want to challenge stereotypes and redefine dayans on sc

MUMBAI :Witches, dayans, and chudails are a common part of fantasy shows on Indian Television. But, Shemaroo Umang's original fantasy show Raazz Mahal - Dakini Ka Rahasya recently took fans by a sweet surprise with the entry of one of the most glamorous witches - Mantralekha, played by none other than Kamya Panjabi. Yes! Kamya Panjabi entered the much-loved show as Mantralekha, the sister of Dakini Chandralekha, and since then fans have been eagerly waiting for the ‘X factor’ she adds to the intriguing plotline.

Kamya, who is known for her versatility, recently opened up about playing a witch in the show. She declared that she doesn’t want to copy anyone, but rather redefine the way chudails and dayans have been portrayed on screen. “When I was offered the role of Mantralekha, I knew I wanted to challenge the common stereotypes of a chudail or dayan on screen. Usually, witches are seen screaming or crying loudly, but I categorically refused to follow the age-old norm, as I wanted to break through the barriers and add my personal touch to the character.”
 
“I did not take inspiration from other characters as I don’t want to copy anyone else, but I rather approached the character with fresh perspective and creativity. I believe in pushing the boundaries, and each day I’m working towards portraying Mantralekha differently. I am excited to give a glamorous twist to this traditionally feared character and redefine chudails and dayans on screen. It’s time to witness a never- before-seen era of witches specially created by Kamya Panjabi!”

Well, Kamya Panjabi as Mantralekha is certainly going to take the entertainment quotient to greater heights. But, what’s the purpose of her sudden entry? Is she connected to capturing Dakini (played by Ridhiema Tiwari) in a bottle? What are her plans? Will she become a threat to Adhiraj (Himanshu Soni) and Sunaina (Neha Harsora)? To find out, Watch Raazz Mahal - Dakini Ka Rahasya every Monday to Saturday at 8:30 PM only on Shemaroo Umang.

 

