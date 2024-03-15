Kanwar Dhillon is overwhelmed with a special gesture from his fans, says, 'Are you for real?'

MUMBAI: Kanwar Dhillon is one of the popular actors of the television industry and has a massive fan following.

He is ruling the television screens these days with his role as Shiva in Star Plus's most successful show Pandya Store.

His pair with Alice is loved by the audience and they consider them as one of the most loved and iconic pairs on television.

These days he is making headlines for his new show " Udne Ki Aasha" which will launch on Star Plus soon.

The fans are excited to see him in a new avatar and as usual they did like him during the promo of the show.

Today the actor has turned a year old and his fans are showering a lot of love and support on him.

Kanwar has got the biggest gift from his fan clubs and he is thrilled and overwhelmed about it.

His fans put his clips on Times Square and he shared the photo and captioned it saying "Times Square!!! Are you guys for real? This is the best birthday gift I could get from you guys. Wow! I was just left speechless and surprised till the end..My god!! #KDians you all have my heart. Thank You! Thank You!

Well, there is no doubt that Kanwar has a massive fan following and the love and support he is receiving is totally worth it.

TellyChakkar! Wishing Kanawar Happy Birthday!

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/15/2024 - 18:52

