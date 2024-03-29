Kanwar Dhillon’s heart melts with ‘THIS’ GESTURE of girlfriend Alice Kaushik and it is adorable!

MUMBAI: One of the most popular television programs in the present day is Pandya Store. The first season garnered a lot of respect despite the second season presently airing due of the great performance of the entire ensemble and the compelling story and concept presented by the creators.

The performance featured Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon. They assumed the parts of Raavi and Shiva. The most adored jodi was that of Kanwar and Alice, followed by Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi. When the two first met, they were enamoured with one another on the sets. (Also Read: Kanwar Dhillon talks about his casting couch experience and reveals projects that he wanted to be part of but couldn't - Exclusive)

Fans are enthralled with the on-screen and off-screen chemistry of the couple, who have been turning the town red with their love for a considerable amount of time. Alice and Kanwar are active on social media and keep posting all the latest happenings in their personal and professional life.

As the most adored couple on the small screen, Kanwar and Alice are a wonderful match. The pair's social media fan base is growing every day at a rapid pace. The two have shared many lovely moments from their show's sets as well as from their regular outings, which are a true delight for their fans.

There is no opportunity for Alice and Kanwar to remark on each other's social media posts; their Instagram antics and PDA are worth observing.

Well, Kanwar is extremely fond of bikes and this time around Alice has posed with one of his bikes. She took to social media to post the picture with a caption that mentioned that he has given his old bike to him. Kanwar also replied to her saying that she is adorable and that all what belongs to him also belongs to her.

Take a look: (Also Read: Kanwar Dhillon talks about signing the show Mera Balam Thanedaar and how at the last moment things didn't work out - Exclusive)

Aww! Now isn’t that adorable?