Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath 5th wedding anniversary: Wow! Comedian shares beautiful unseen picture with wife writes “aise lagta hai jaise…”

The Zwigato actor is celebrating his 5th wedding anniversary today with his gorgeous wife Ginni Chathrath and had the sweetest wishes for her as he shared a serene unseen picture with her walking together.
Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is known to be one of the most loved actors/comedians of our time. His humor and comic timing has won him fans from all walks of life. The actor’s popular talk show The Kapil sharma Show is also one of the most loved and is usually on the top when it comes to TV ratings. 

The Zwigato actor is celebrating his 5th wedding anniversary today with his gorgeous wife Ginni Chathrath and had the sweetest wishes for her as he shared a serene unseen picture with her walking together. Sharing the same he wrote, “5 saal kab nikal gye pata hi nahin chala  aise lagta hai jaise abhi 50 saal pehle ki baat hai  happy anniversary Mrs sharma ginnichatrathlove n happiness always  blessings

Check out his post here;

What are your thoughts on Kapil’s post? Tell us in the comments below.

On the work front, Kapil recently dropped some exciting news for his fans where he is coming up with a new show. The yet to be titled show will have many of his cast members from The Kapil Sharma Show. The show will also feature Sunil Grover.

