Must Read! The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma breaks his silence on why Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Ali Asgar quit his show

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is known to be one of the most loved actors/comedians of our time. His humor and comic timing has won him fans from all walks of life. The actor’s popular talk show The Kapil sharma Show is also one of the most loved and is usually on the top when it comes to TV ratings.

The fans loved watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna, Bharti and Ali Asgar couldn’t be a part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

Kapil mentioned that Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar left his show for other reasons. He also said that he no longer produces The Kapil Sharma Show, which means that he doesn’t get into salary negotiations and the decision of who to retain and let go is no longer his decision but of the channel alone.

Spilling the beans further on why the other members left TKSS, Kapil said, “Inse poochiye yeh kyun nahi ruke, mein toh apni hi jagah par hun. I fought with Sunil (Grover) that's okay. Bharti Singh agar aap Instagram pe dekhte hain toh hum saath mein baithte hain. Bharti has started her own production house. She is doing her own work and is very busy. It's not that those who have left, have fought with me. Upasana Singh is doing great work in films. We spoke just a few days ago. Krushna is a good friend. So out of all except Sunil, you can't put everyone else in the same category.”

He further added, “I never think ki mere baraabar aake khada hai koi. I have never been tensed about that. When you produce a show, then there are 10 things you have to look into. But now I am free from that, I don't produce. I have a direct contract with the channel. And they do it. Agar channel ke saath kisi ki baithti hai toh theek hai. I love Krushna but I don't know what was the issue with his contract. But I won't ask because I can't ask him to lower his price. Mera matlab nahi banta na.”

