Kapil Sharma celebrates his 43rd birthday with a customized 2-tier cake, Sweetly feeds his wife Ginni

Additionally, Kapil has appeared in several well-known movies, including Zwigato, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, and Firangi. Kapil got married to Ginni Chatrath, the love of his life, and together they have two lovely children, Anayra and Trishaan.
Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: In the Indian entertainment sector, Kapil Sharma is among the richest comedians. He became a household name with his hilarious timing on Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. Additionally, Kapil has appeared in several well-known movies, including Zwigato, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, and Firangi. Kapil got married to Ginni Chatrath, the love of his life, and together they have two lovely children, Anayra and Trishaan.

(Also read: Kapil Sharma applauds Sunil Grover, Acknowledges his popularity; Says ‘Pura show ek taraf inki fan following ek taraf’

Recently, we stumbled upon a video of Kapil Sharma from his 43rd birthday bash. For the unversed, the actor-comedian turned 43 years old on April 2, 2024, and he celebrated the day with his loved ones. In the video, Kapil looked dapper in a black shirt and white pants as he cut his birthday cake on the balcony. As the camera panned towards the guests singing the birthday song for Kapil, we could spot Sunil Grover happily cheering for the birthday boy.

Kapil Sharma had got a 2-tier cake with a Netflix logo on the top and a world map along with an airplane on the second layer. In the next segment of the video, Kapil was seen cutely feeding a piece of cake to his wife, Ginni, who looked gorgeous in a green-hued dress. The duo's adorable camaraderie swooned our hearts in no time, and even the guests couldn't stop obsessing over them.

Earlier, Kapil Sharma talked candidly about his relationship with Ginni Chatrath in an interview with the entertainment portal. Speaking about the same subject, the comedian disclosed that he attempted to talk Ginni out of seeing him as soon as he discovered she was feeling something for him.

He also talked about how he told her that their social classes are entirely different, saying, "I found out that madam started liking me, so I explained to her that the car you come in costs more than what my entire family put together is worth! So, it just wouldn't be possible between us."

In December 2018, Kapil Sharma and his spouse, Ginni Chatrath, said their vows in a picturesque marriage ceremony. Kapil paired his light green sherwani with pagdi and pajamas for the special day. However, Ginni appeared as though she were a princess in her laal shaadi ka joda. Glam makeup and bold jewelry finished her outfit. The couple looked royal in their different outfits.

(Also read: Wow: Kapil Sharma poses for pictures at a grand party with The Kapil Sharma Show team as he gears up for the premiere of his new show on Netflix!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

