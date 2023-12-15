Wow: Kapil Sharma poses for pictures in a grand party with The Kapil Sharma Show team as he gears up for the premiere of his new show on Netflix!

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most famous personalities in the entertainment industry. He is not only a stand-up comedian, but also an anchor and he has made quite a mark in the industry. While he started his journey on television, he is followed and appreciated by a lot of Bollywood’s famous personalities.

He became insanely famous with his show The Kapil Sharma Show and it was only recently that he announced that he is coming up with a new show and that many of the cast members of The Kapil Sharma Show will be brought on board. He held a press conference in which he mentioned that the series promises double the laughter and entertainment. He also said that the show will bring back the quirks, comfort and warmth that The Kapil Sharma Show is known for.

Not only that, in a series of events Sunil Grover, who opted out of Kapil’s association post the heightened controversy of the latter’s misbehavior, hinted at making a comeback with the same show.

Sunil is extremely popular among the fans and has a massive fan following on social media.

Now, it seems like the team is inching closer to the release on the OTT platform Netflix as Kapil was seen with his entire team in a grand party. Kapil took to social media to share pictures of his team and himself posing together. He captioned the post as: Abhi toh party shuru hui hai

Take a look:

How excited are you to watch Kapil Sharma on Netflix? Let us know in the comment section below!