Kapil Sharma gives it back to a troll who claimed the comedian might get arrested like his co-actor Bharti Singh

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma being the ultimate comedy king also knows how to hit back at any troller who tries to mess with him. Taking a dig at Bharti Singh’s recent arrest in connection with the drugs case, a user tried to troll comedian Kapil Sharma. But he got roasted instead. The conversation happened on social media site – Twitter.

Commenting on Bharti having accepted to have consumed drugs, the user tried to make a pass at Kapil and hinted that he too consumes. The user wrote, “Bharti ka kya haal hua? Jab tak pakdi nahi gayi… drugs nahi leti thi. Wohi haal apka hai shayad… Jab tak pakde nai jao…”

Kapil, sure took note of it and hit back with his choice of words and wrote, “Pehle apne size ki shirt silwa mote.”

Kapil, however deleted the tweet later.

Comedienne Bharti Singh and her actor-writer husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa were granted bail by a Magistrate court on Monday afternoon. The TV couple was arrested by NCB on Sunday (November 22) for possession and consumption of ganja.

A magistrate's court on Sunday had sent television comedian Bharti Singh and her scriptwriter-actor husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, to judicial custody till December 4. But later Bharti and Haarsh were granted bail on a bond of Rs 15,000 as per the court order.

The couple was booked after the NCB raided their production office and residence and allegedly found 86.5 grams of ganja.

