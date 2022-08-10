Kapil Sharma remembers KK on his show, sings 'Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana'

Actor and stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma paid tribute to late singer K.K. by singing one of his most famous tracks 'Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana', from the 2001 film 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' starring R. Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan, and Dia Mirza in lead roles.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/22/2023 - 07:30
Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana'

MUMBAI :Actor and stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma paid tribute to late singer K.K. by singing one of his most famous tracks 'Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana', from the 2001 film 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' starring R. Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan, and Dia Mirza in lead roles.

Kapil welcomed Bollywood actress Dia Mirza on his show and shared a video on his Instagram handle from the sets while singing the song and the audience respnded with excitement.

Kapil wrote in the caption: "This was not planned,@diamirzaofficial was there in our show n I just started humming the lines of this beautiful song n suddenly all the people started singing this song with me aur woh b bahut sur me, this is the power of good music..Attribute to our loving KK."

Comedian Rajiv Thakur mentioned: "It was a great moment."

Another fan wrote: "For those missing iconic KK."

One of Kapil's fans appreciated his voice and wrote: "Love your voice keep singing sir."

SOURCE-IANS

Kapil Sharma KK .Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana R. Madhavan Saif Ali Khan Dia Mirza
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/22/2023 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Seerat attends the reception in disguise and runs into Garry
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Exposed! Balwinder responsibe for the fire breakout, Malishka to get exposed
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. Fans are in awe...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional! Abhinav and Akshara realise their importance for each other
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! “It was not easy at first, it took me a little while to get the grip of the industry”, Casting Director Md. Imran talks about his journey, hardships and advice for newcomers!
MUMBAI:Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The...
Gurmeet Choudhary shot for 'Tere Mere' in blistering Rajasthan heat wearing leather jackets
MUMBAI :  Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, whose new song 'Tere Mere' released recently, has shared that he shot for the song...
Recent Stories
Trending! Salman Khan's new song and Sanjay Dutt l's entry in Jawan, check out some of the trending news from the entertainment
Trending! Salman Khan's new song and Sanjay Dutt l's entry in Jawan, check out some of the trending news from the entertainment world

Latest Video

Related Stories
SONALI
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur to grace the show to promote their upcoming show “India’s Best Dancer Season3”
luxury Mumbai Apartment
Awesome! From a luxury Mumbai Apartment to a palatial Punjab home, here’s a look at Kapil Sharma’s properties
Saswata Chatterjee
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Saswata Chatterjee, Darshan Jariwala, Johnny Lever, Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Bad Boy”
Kapil Sharma
Shocking!Kapil Sharma went from earning Rs900/month to having a net worth of Rs300 crores, says “It used to be so hot that even the migrant laborers used to run back…
The Kapil Sharma Show
Must Read! The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma breaks his silence on why Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Ali Asgar quit his show
Sharmila Tagore
When Nawab Pataudi went down on one knee for Sharmila Tagore in Paris